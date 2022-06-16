S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo is announcing the passing of a second Dromedary Camel.
The new was shared Thursday that Baby died at the age of 23.
Baby has been under close monitoring and medical care for chronic osteoarthritis for many years. The animal care team at the zoo says they also noticed behavioral changes following the loss of her 27-year-old mother, Leena at the end of May.
The decision was made to euthanize Baby.
Zoo officials says Osteoarthritis is commonly seen in older animals as a degenerative change that appears as they age. Typically, camels live healthy lives into their early 20s, rarely living beyond 30.
Both Leena and Baby received medications daily to help them to walk comfortably for as long as possible. In addition, a strong relationship with their keepers allowed Leena and Baby to participate in trained behaviors that helped staff monitor and treat their osteoarthritis.
Baby, was born at LV Zoo in 1999 and spent her entire life in the Lehigh Valley being seen by millions of zoo visitors.
Leena arrived at LV Zoo in 1997 from Virginia.
LV Zoo expects to add another species beneficial to the Species Survival Plan (SSP) of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in the upcoming months.
A statement from Zoo officals says "Baby and Leena will be greatly missed by the zoo staff and community."