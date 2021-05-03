SCHNECKSVILLE, PA. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo is mourning the loss of their beloved 20-year-old Masai Giraffe.
Murphy the Masai Giraffe, an iconic resident of the Zoo, brought smiles to guests and staff through his lovable personality, charismatic presence and adorable ear wiggles.
The Lehigh Valley Zoo says his loss will be greatly felt by the staff and guests who loved him dearly.
Zoo officials say that Murphy was cared for around the clock by a highly trained and dedicated animal care team and a very experienced veterinary staff. As a geriatric giraffe, Murphy had age-related health ailments that the Zoo animal care team was monitoring.
Zoo staff say his preventative care expanded more recently to include both voluntary bloodwork and hoof X-rays. Despite all of this, he had a limited response to ongoing treatment efforts and the team made the decision to euthanize him early Monday morning.
Murphy arrived at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in 2017.
Zoo staff are remembering the gentle giant as the giraffe that loved feedings and training sessions with his keepers.
Zoo staff will be closely monitoring Tatu, are younger Masai at the zoo to make sure his behaviors are normal through this transition. For this reason, there may be times Tatu is off exhibit as he adjusts to the change within his herd.
As the staff heals, the Zoo appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time and asks for you to please share any wonderful memories you have with Murphy on social media.
The LV Zoo closed early at noon on Monday, but will return to normal business hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, May 4th.