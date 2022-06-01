Leena the camel
Lehigh Valley Zoo

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo is announcing the passing of Leena, the matriarch Dromedary Camel. 

The sad news was shared Wednesday saying Leena passed earlier this week at the age of 27.

A media release from zoo officials says LV Zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams made the difficult decision to euthanize her on Saturday afternoon.

Leena's keepers noticed her having difficulty getting around her exhibit due to arthritis. Leena’s condition was monitored closely through quality of life and welfare assessments. When her arthritis progressed to the point where treatment could no longer provide enough relief or comfort, the decision to euthanize her was made, zoo officials report. 

Leena arrived at LV Zoo in 1997 from Virginia and spent her years in the Lehigh Valley living with her soon-to-be 23-year-old daughter, Baby, who was born at LV Zoo in 1999.

While mourning the loss, LV Zoo staff will be keeping a close eye on Baby as she adjusts to this change.

Guests can visit Baby during LV Zoo daytime summer hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

