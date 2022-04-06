LIVESTREAM
Lehigh Valley Zoo moves penguins, poultry inside amid bird flu outbreak
If you visit the Lehigh Valley Zoo right now, you'll notice the chickens, turkeys and penguins are all indoors.
"There is an outbreak of a specific strain of bird flu that's called highly pathogenic avian influenza that's spreading up and down the east coast as well as into the Midwest," said Hilary Householder, Chief Veterinarian at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
Householder says there are currently no confirmed cases of the bird flu on the grounds and her team is working to keep it that way.
"We're monitoring the situation very closely and should we get more cases closer to us we would likely bring in the rest of our birds to keep them safe from catching this disease."
She also says there have been bird flu outbreaks before but this strain has zoos and wildlife experts across the country on high alert.
"This strain is very, very dangerous and deadly for our birds like our poultry birds like chickens and turkeys as well as it can cause illness in our wild birds."
There's no real threat to humans or other animals, according to Householder, but the zookeepers are taking all precautions when handling the birds.
"We wear face masks still with our animals, we're wearing booties to keep our shoes clean when we go in to deal with the birds and that's primarily because it's spread through feces very easily."
And while the Lehigh Valley Zoo keeps a close eye on the situation, Householder says people who have birds of their own should do the same.
"Anyone who has backyard chickens, they should be checking in with their veterinarian, look at the USDA, the USDA has really great resources on how to protect your backyard flocks."
The Lehigh Valley Zoo says there's no real timeline for how long the penguins and poultry birds will be kept inside but the wild birds and all of the other animals are still outside and ready to see visitors.
