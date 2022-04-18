N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Things were hopping at the Lehigh Valley Zoo on Easter.
The zoo offered a bunch of activities to celebrate the holiday, including an egg scavenger hunt with wooden egg cutouts all around the grounds.
Kids who participated got to take home special prizes.
Zoo staff and volunteers say they're pleased with the turnout.
"We've had a very busy day, it's been wonderful," said April Stout, volunteer.
Zoo visitors also got to enjoy live music as they participated in the activities.