SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - If you're not feeling the love this Valentine's Day, don't worry. We just might have the perfect way to get over your ex and help out the Lehigh Valley Zoo at the same time.
"Anger is a good thing for the zoo," said Howard Scharf with the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
You can say that again. If you'd love to relish in the unfortunate demise of a former flame - well, at least symbolically - then let the bidding war begin!
"Whether it's an ex-boss, your ex-spouse, or an ex-girlfriend, or ex anything, I mean what could be better than supporting the zoo and then burying your ex?" Scharf said.
You can bid on the chance to privately watch wolves devour a deer Carcass named after your your ex at The Lehigh Valley Zoo.
"I would hope yes that after this the winner is able to move on with their life and you know enjoy all the finer happier things!" said Lehigh Valley Zoo CEO Amanda Shurr.
The bidding has already passed $1,000, but there's a much cheaper way to say see you later. It's called the Bug Off.
"If you want just a little bit of closure, maybe you don't want to totally bury your ex, but you just need a little bit of closure out there it's just a $5 cricket, you get to watch them chomp on it," Shurr said.
Even though some criticize the money maker for being in poor taste - pun intended - the zoo says, hey, the animals have to eat anyway, right?
"You might see nicknames, you might see initials, so maybe the nickname might mean something to the person if they see that they're getting eaten? But the general public is not going to know that person's name!" Shurr said.
The zoo calls it a win-win because all the money goes right back to the animals' care, and it could be invaluable to your mental health.
"This is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Shurr said.