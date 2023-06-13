EASTON, Pa. - Kids got a chance to learn about wildlife conservation from folks who work with animals every day.

Tuesday morning, Lehigh Valley Zoo staff talked about what they do to conserve wildlife, and how children can promote wildlife conservation themselves.

The presentation was done at the Crayola Experience in Easton.

"Just inspire some passion for wildlife and get them interested in wanting to save different species around the world, so that's kind of our goal here today," said Emily Granville, an education specialist at the zoo.

One of the initiatives they talked about was reducing the use of plastics.