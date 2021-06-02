N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The new lemurs at the Lehigh Valley Zoo are getting a new facility.
Abby and Mico, who just arrived at the zoo in mid-May, currently reside in an outdoor exhibit, but come fall, they could be in a new indoor-outdoor facility that will allow guests to see them all year round.
The zoo hopes the new space will be conducive to breeding, and a separate "suite" area will hopefully house future lemur mothers and babies.
The 1,600-square-foot enclosure, to be called "Habitat Madagascar," is expected to cost about $500,000, the zoo said.
It will also house the zoo's African leopard tortoises.
Construction will start this summer with the hope the lemurs will be in the enclosure by fall.
This is the first major project at the zoo since the giraffe exhibit in 2017.