N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Zoo announced it will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The zoo said it would be closed for the safety of its animals, guests and employees, as extremely cold temperatures are expected over the next two days.

LV Zoo will reopen for guests on Sunday, Feb. 5. Normal winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weather updates for this weekend, as well as all scheduled dates, are provided on Facebook, at the zoo's website, and by calling the LV Zoo at (610) 799-4171.