SCKNECKSVILLE, Pa. -An Arctic blast is blowing in overnight, and that means below freezing temperatures Saturday.
And to protect not only visitors but the animals as well, the Lehigh Valley Zoo will be closed Saturday.
"When you have inhumane conditions like you have coming in on Saturday with a high of like 13 degrees, it's not good for our guests, our employees to be outside and for the animals," said Matt Provence, the Chief Operating Officer of the zoo.
Provence says it's shut down a number of times, but mostly due to snow and ice. Shutting down for frigid temperatures is rare, but Provence says in this case it's necessary.
"If you take an animal out of its element you really violate what we stand for, not only conservation but the welfare of our animals," Provence said.
For many of the zoo animals, cold is completely out of their comfort zone.
"We do have a lot of African animals. We have a giraffe who like me doesn't want to go outside if it's below 35 degrees," Provence said.
And if you think the penguins would be loving it, think again.
"The misconception is during Winter Light Spectacular, now in the winter months they'll see the penguins still be outside out there on the ice in the snow having fun, but our penguins are from South Africa," Provence said.
The animals will be doing what most of us humans will be doing - staying inside where it's warm, which would not have made for a very fun outing.
"If they come to the zoo and saw the animals aren't on exhibit because they had the choice to get to warmer shelter then they don't get their full money's worth either," Provence said.
The Lehigh Valley Zoo plans to reopen Sunday and hold a special event on Monday, weather permitting.