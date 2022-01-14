Lehigh Valley Zoo
Photo: Lehigh Valley Zoo Facebook page

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. – Due to extreme temperatures, the Lehigh Valley Zoo has announced it will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15, for the safety of its animals, guests and employees.

The zoo will reopen for guests on Sunday, Jan. 16. Normal winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m 

Additionally, LV Zoo is scheduled for a special opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as presented by B-104.

Weather updates for this weekend, as well as all scheduled dates, are provided on the Lehigh Valley Zoo's Facebook page and on its website.

