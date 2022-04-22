N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new resident is coming to the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
The zoo is getting a giraffe in May, zoo officials announced Friday on 69 News at Sunrise.
The new giraffe will join Tatu, a 6-year-old Masai giraffe who came to the zoo in 2017 from South Carolina. It's part of the giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP) program.
The new giraffe will arrive in the Lehigh Valley about a year after the death of Murphy, the zoo's iconic 20-year-old Masai giraffe that died last May.
The zoo's announcement comes on Earth Day, as the zoo gears up for weekend events to celebrate the planet.