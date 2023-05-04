N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Zoo is welcoming two female Common Elands.

The Common Eland, the second-largest species of antelope after the Giant Eland, joined the zoo Thursday from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio.

The pair will join Code, the current male Eland, in the Africa section of the zoo directly across from the Masai Giraffe and the Kiannala Feeding Deck, according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

Common Eland is the second-largest species of antelope after the Giant Eland, with males growing up to six feet tall at the shoulder and weighing anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 pounds -- roughly the same weight as the zoo's resident giraffes, Tatu and Joshua. Females are slightly smaller, but still impressive animals, the zoo says.

The zoo says the athletic antelope can jump great heights and have sustained running speeds of 20 mph when escaping predators. Native to Africa, Elands are important members of their ecosystem, playing a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their habitat, the zoo says.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan (SSP) is designed "to manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population" of certain animals. The SSP pairs members of the same species at accredited zoos based on their genetics. Based on the recommendation of the SSP, LV Zoo experts hope the arrival of two female Elands will lead to calves in the future.

Code has been a popular addition at LV Zoo since his arrival in August of 2022. The zoo says his impressive size and stature have made him a favorite among guests. With the addition of the two, yet-to-be-named females, visitors will now be able to see the herds of Eland and the Scimitar Horned Oryx -- another of the zoo’s African hoof stock -- living and interacting together as they would in the wild, the zoo says.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests wishing to visit Code and the two new female Elands, as well as the other animals at the zoo, can purchase their tickets online.