Lehigh Valley Zoo announced the arrival of two red ruffed lemurs, Weasley and Makira, Thursday.

The pair will debut at the public grand opening of Habitat Madagascar, the LV Zoo’s brand new, year-round lemur and tortoise exhibit, on Friday, May 26, according to a news release from the zoo.

The zoo says male Weasley, age 5, is the more gregarious of the pair and is very vocal and displays inquisitive behaviors. Female Makira, age 6, is a bit shyer and more reserved, but her keepers say she is very sweet and gentle toward them.

Red ruffed lemurs are native to the island of Madagascar and are easily distinguishable from other species by their rusty red coat with black foreheads, bellies and tails. This species of lemur is critically endangered in nature and their wild populations are limited to a single small, protected area on the island of Madagascar, according to the zoo.

“As we approach the end to what has been a three-year process, we are excited to officially unveil Habitat Madagascar to our guests and the Lehigh Valley community,” LV Zoo President & CEO Amanda Shurr said of the zoo’s biggest addition since bringing in Masai Giraffe in 2017.

“We are excited for the addition of the pair of red ruffed lemurs to this habitat as they will be great ambassadors for their species and help us to further educate the zoo’s guests about conservation. Additionally, this new habitat was designed to give us the ability to add additional species to Habitat Madagascar in the future.”

Weasley and Makira arrived at LV Zoo from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and Bronx Zoo, respectively. The pair were introduced to each other during a quarantine period when newly acquired animals are kept behind the scenes and their health and behavior is closely monitored, the zoo said.

The zoo says the quarantine period is used to make sure that animals are healthy and well acclimated to their new environment before being introduced to the rest of the zoo and its guests.

Keepers at LV Zoo say the pair, a Species Survival Plan (SSP) approved breeding pair, are already getting along very well. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' cooperatively managed SSP is designed "to manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population" of certain animals. The SSP pairs members of the same species at accredited zoos based on their genetics.

Based on the recommendation of the SSP, LV Zoo’s animal experts hope the arrival of Weasley and Makira will lead to baby red ruffed lemurs that would be observable in the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Nursery located within Habitat Madagascar, according to the zoo's news release.

The red ruffed lemur pair will join the zoo’s mongoose lemurs, breeding pair Abby and Mico, and the leopard tortoises, Horace and Autobahn, in the newly completed Habitat Madagascar exhibit building.

The zoo says the brand new modern habitat features several spaces for the zoo’s lemurs and tortoises, including both indoor and outdoor spaces that will allow guests to observe the residents of Habitat Madagascar year-round, and a nursery habitat where mother and baby lemurs can bond without distraction from other animal residents.

The 1,600-square-foot building will also provide behind-the-scenes living space for the animal residents when they are off-exhibit, as well as climate control to ensure the optimum habitat environment year-round, the zoo said.

Habitat Madagascar opens to the public on Friday, May 26. The LV Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests wishing to greet Weasley and Makira on the opening day of Habitat Madagascar can purchase admission online at lvzoo.org.

The grand opening kicks off Memorial Day Weekend at LV Zoo, as giraffe feeding returns to its two normal time slots (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 2-3 p.m.) beginning on May 26 and the seventh-annual Red, Wine and Blue Festival takes place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.