SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo announced Thursday it is now home to three new Mexican Gray Wolves.
The Mexican Gray Wolf exhibit at the zoo is back to featuring a pack with the addition of three male wolves from Endangered Wolf Center in St. Louis, Mo., according to a news release from the zoo.
Mollete, Stratus and Garza comprise the newest members of Magdalena’s pack and entered their new habitat for the first time Thursday. Magdalena, a six-year old who arrived at the zoo in spring 2020, is the pack’s lone female Mexican Gray Wolf. Mollete is the father of both Stratus and Garza.
During the past few months, the zoo has worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums under its Species Survival Program for Mexican Gray Wolves to find the best pack members for Magdalena.
The zoo says the Mexican Gray Wolf SSP works in conjunction with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for the conservation of the species.
Once on site, an introduction process between the pack members was safely conducted behind the scenes to get the new members acquainted with one another. Now that they have passed their introduction process, the zoo says they can go on exhibit and explore their new habitat.
The zoo is requesting that guests remain quiet when approaching the exhibit as the pack members adjust, as silence will best increase the opportunity to see the wolves.
The zoo is one of approximately 50 zoos and conservation centers helping to rehabilitate Mexican Gray Wolves. The subspecies was nearly brought to extinction by widespread trapping and poisoning in the early 1900s. After reintroducing Mexican Gray Wolves, there are more than 113 in the wild and approximately 300 in the captive breeding program.