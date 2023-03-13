NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh Valley Zoo is welcoming three new male African penguins to the Jaindl Penguin Pavilion.

Cogsworth (age 6), LeFou (age 6) and Lumiere (age 3) arrived at the zoo in early February and were quarantined for a period of time to ensure their health and acclimation to their new environment, according to a news release from the zoo.

They joined the zoo's 11 penguins on exhibit in March, making for a total of seven males and seven females in the colony.

Cogsworth, LeFou and Lumiere were transferred to the Lehigh Valley Zoo from Maryland Zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan, which helps to manage and conserve threatened or endangered species populations in accredited institutions within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Last year, the zoo completed a remodel of its penguin exhibit aimed at enhancing the penguins' living environment and providing visitors with a more immersive experience.

The zoo says the renovations included updating the façade of the building to give it a more authentic representation of the South African habitat. The plans were designed to encourage the penguins' natural behavior, from swimming to nesting and rearing young. The zoo says the addition of ramps provided the older penguins easier access to all areas of the habitat.

The zoo is back to being open seven days per week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. The zoo will move to its in-season hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 1.