Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes 3 new pygmy goats

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Zoo announced the arrival of three male pygmy goats Wednesday.

Hobart, Odin and Oliver come to Schnecksville from Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary in Dresher, Pa., by whom they were rescued as babies, according to a news release from the zoo.

The trio, all approximately seven months old, arrived at the zoo on June 27 and had since been quarantining off exhibit for one month, during which time they received physical exams and essential vaccinations, according to the news release.

The zoo says its Animal Care staff has observed these new goats to be extremely playful and to love receiving attention.

Pygmy goats are a breed of domestic goat that stay small and stocky. They stand less than two feet tall and weigh 45-60 pounds when fully grown, the zoo says.

Hobart, Odin and Oliver increase the current herd to seven goats, joining female, Phoebe (Toggenburg goat) and males Jasper (American Alpine), Onyx (American Alpine) and Stormy (La Mancha). The three males on this list also arrived at LV Zoo from Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary back in September 2021, according to the news release.

Guests can feed the goats at any point during the zoo’s business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

A handful of grain is dispersed via a vending machine for one token; and tokens cost $1 for one, $5 for 6 and $10 for $12. Tickets can be purchased at the zoo's website.