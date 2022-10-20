SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has welcomed a new baby bison to the herd.

The calf was born on Oct. 14 and was the second born this year; and the fourth overall birthed by its mother, according to a news release from the zoo.

Lehigh Valley Health Network is the official motherhood partner of the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

Both the calf and its mother are doing well and are being monitored by LV Zoo Animal Care staff and veterinarians on the Trexler Nature Preserve, which surrounds the zoo property. LV Zoo is contracted by Lehigh County to care for the elk and bison in the Trexler Nature Preserve, the zoo said.

The zoo says the herd of bison now consists of 14 members.

The species was near extinction in the late 1800s, when they were hunted for their meat and bones but primarily for their hides. By the end of the 19th century, bison populations were eliminated over 98 percent of their range in the lower 48 states, resulting in fewer than 1,000 individuals remaining.

The zoo says bison are making a comeback through population management on ranches and tribal lands, and protected parks and preserves such as the Trexler Nature Preserve.