N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Zoo, along with Lehigh Valley Health Network, welcomed a scimitar-horned oryx calf on Aug. 4, according to a news release from the zoo.

The calf born to mom Donnar is the 10th oryx calf born at LV Zoo since 2014, according to the news release.

LVHN is the Official Motherhood Partner of the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

Since its birth on Aug. 4, the yet-to-be-named, male oryx calf has spent several weeks apart from the herd with his mother, Donnar, to allow for bonding, nursing and rest, the zoo said.

Donnar - who has been a member of the zoo’s oryx herd for nearly 10 years - has successfully raised several other calves and has proven herself to be a nurturing and protective mother, the zoo stated in its news release.

The oryx herd was integrated with the eland herd this past spring, making this the first time a calf has been born in the zoo’s multi-species setting. The zoo says the Animal Care and Veterinary teams have been diligent in monitoring all the antelope to see how they are handling the new addition.

The zoo says oryx gestation lasts approximately nine months, after which a single calf is born weighing approximately 20 to 30 pounds. For comparison, adult males weigh between 300-400 pounds and adult females weigh between 200-300 pounds. Calves are born with a yellow coat that lacks the distinguishing marks of the adult oryx, the zoo said. Calves start to wean around 3.5 months, at which time they become fully independent. Both males and females have long thin horns, which can grow more than three feet in length.

As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo says it has participated in the Species Survival Plan for scimitar-horned oryx for more than 10 years.

The zoo also announced that one of its tammar wallabies, Mose, unexpectedly died in early August at eight years old. Mose arrived at the zoo in 2015 with his half-sibling, Dwight, from Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln, Neb. They lived together in the habitat adjacent to the emus.

"Like many wallabies, Mose was timid and a bit skittish, but he would make his way over to Animal Care staff for his diet and to investigate new enrichment items," the zoo said.

"He also enjoyed taking naps in his exhibits’ bamboo forest, where he was very good at hiding in plain sight and having an occasional snack on nearby bamboo leaves. During the construction of Habitat Madagascar, the mob of Red Kangaroos moved in with the wallabies, creating a dynamic environment for the two species."

The zoo says Mose will be dearly missed by all staff and guests. Zoo officials are hopeful to introduce another wallaby to both the habitat and to Dwight in the upcoming months.