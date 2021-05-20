NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | The Lehigh Valley Zoo announced the arrival of two new residents who swung into the zoo this week.
A female and male mongoose lemur now call the zoo home.
Described as very sweet and curious, Abby, age 5, and Mico, age 6, are the newest breeding pair to arrive at the zoo under the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), according to the zoo's press release.
Both new residents were moved into their new habitat on Tuesday, an area of the zoo previously referred to as “Lemur Island.”
Listed as critically endangered on IUCN lists, the zoo says that mongoose lemurs like Abby and Mico are crucial ambassador animals for their species who live in Madagascar.
The major threat facing these lemurs is habitat loss, as forests are being cut down to clear room for cattle and charcoal production. This is why conservation of their species is so important, and why the LV Zoo says it is part of AZA’s Species Survival Plan (SSP).
As a breeding pair, the zoo hopes there is a possibility that guests could see baby lemurs in the future.
As for identification, Mico features an orange beard, while Abby features a white beard, according to the zoo. They also note their excitement at the two new residents coming into the zoo, and urge guests to come by and meet the pair.