Lehigh Valley Zoo Winter Lights Spectacular

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Winter Lights Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo has been cancelled for Sunday, Nov. 15, due to inclement weather. 

The event will reopen on its next scheduled date of Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The organization says that anyone who had previously purchased tickets to the event will receive an email with rescheduling instructions within the next 72 hours.

The seventh annual event, the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s largest fundraiser, opened on Nov. 13 and will run through Jan. 2.

Hours of operations are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The event will break on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Tickets to Winter Light Spectacular must be purchased in advance at winterlightspectacular.com.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.