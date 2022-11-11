SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit.

The "Winter Light Spectacular" has been cancelled for Friday, but will begin on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Anyone who had previously purchased tickets to the Friday event will receive an email with rescheduling instructions within the next 24 hours.

It features animated displays and plenty of twinkling lights.

The zoo says it will have outdoor fire pits and warm beverages for the colder nights.

The 'Winter Light Spectacular' starts at 5:00 p.m.

It runs through January 1st.

Tickets to Winter Light Spectacular can be purchased in advance at www.winterlightspectacular.com.