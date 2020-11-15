SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Winter Lights Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo was cancelled for Sunday, Nov. 15, due to inclement weather.
The event is set to reopen on its next scheduled date of Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The organization says that anyone who had previously purchased tickets to the event will receive an email with rescheduling instructions within the next 72 hours.
The seventh annual event, the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s largest fundraiser, opened on Nov. 13 and will run through Jan. 2.
Hours of operations are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The event will break on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Tickets to Winter Light Spectacular must be purchased in advance at winterlightspectacular.com.