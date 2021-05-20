LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | Lehigh Valley will be supporting women all over the county, in helping raise awareness of mental health.
Cedar Crest College, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council, and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, are presenting the 2021 Lehigh Valley Women’s Summit, according to their press release.
Hosted online on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m., this year’s event, “Brighter Days – Forecasting Positive Change” focuses on women’s mental wellness.
The Lehigh Valley Women’s Summit is a day of education for more than 600 women in the Lehigh Valley. Officials announced the 2021 keynote speakers will be ABC’s Chief Meteorologist and NY Times best-selling author, Ginger Zee, and Air Products’ Sr. Vice President and Chief of Human Resources, Victoria Brifo.
Attendees of the all-day event can expect an interactive conference platform, featuring powerful keynote addresses, real-time networking, a live vendor marketplace, and workshop sessions tailored to their needs, the press release stated.
“This event is truly one of the most inspirational events that we host throughout the year," said Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President, Diversity Councils of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber. "This past year has been unparalleled in terms of stress that we’ve experienced, and our event will focus on that, and how we move forward.”
Attendees have the power to decide which workshop sessions best fit their interests. From implementing technology and change, to recognizing signs of domestic abuse and women’s health, event officials say nine live breakouts led by local experts will follow the keynote addresses.
For more information on the event and how to sign up, go to the Lehigh Valley Women's Summit website.