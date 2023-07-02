WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure venue is nearing completion and looking to fill dozens of open positions.

HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course in Williams Township, has made its first hire - naming Chad Stoelzl as general manager - and is looking to fill 40 more positions in advance of an early August opening.

The adventure destination, at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, is hiring for customer service representatives, ropes attendants, cooks and bartenders, according to a news release. Prospective employees can visit hangdoglv.com to apply for available positions.

Stoelzl, a resident of Easton, graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in recreation, park and tourism management, with an emphasis in adventure recreation.

"[Stoelzl] has experience in program management, activity development and leadership training and team building," the release states.

Hangdog, billed as an "eatertainment destination" and the largest outdoor ropes course in the Northeastern United States, also will feature a dog-friendly beer garden, gourmet food truck, lights show, cafe, and live music venue.

The “live adventure” ropes course will consist of four stories of climbing obstacles and zip-lines. Highlights of the course include 115 climbing elements, a giant swing 45-feet above the ground, two 240-foot ziplines, free fall jump and a kids course (suitable for ages 4-7).

In future years, HangDog will open its season on April 1 and close for the winter sometime in November, depending on the weather.

HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.

The new business' mascot is Dewey, modeled after McCreary's own beloved dog.

“We’re proud to be opening our second adrenaline destination in the Lehigh Valley,” McCreary said in a recent announcement. “I was inspired by the resurgence of interest in outdoor family-friendly activities during the pandemic and knew that the Lehigh Valley needed a one-stop food and fun destination for day trippers and residents.”

Hangdog is a climbing term for when climbers rest on a rope. Climbers hangdog when it’s time to take a rest, take in the views and enjoy the adventure.

"Hangdog isn’t just a moment in climbing, but a lifestyle, and our team is bringing that to the Lehigh Valley," a message on the business' website reads.