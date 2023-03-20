ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh and Northampton County's top officials disagree over the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's plan to move its office from Hanover Township to the Allentown waterfront.

"It's just not right for the people of Northampton County to have to pay another $120,000 a year for a cool location," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

He says plans to move the LVPC from Hanover Township to downtown Allentown is not good government. He cited concerns over cost, a lack of central location, and a triple-net lease that would require the organization to pay taxes.

McClure discussed a possible "divorce" from the commission or funding reduction with County Council.

"Currently, Northampton County gets the benefit of its bargain by being part of LVPC but as costs creep up and it costs Northampton County taxpayers more and more to fund the LVPC, we have to look hard at all these expenditures," McClure said.

Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong disagrees, saying the report presented to the counties shows a net savings from the move.

"It is saving us over $1 million over a five-year period, it leaves us with cash reserves for 11 months, where we'd only be at five months if we stayed," Armstrong said.

In a statement, LVPC Chairperson Steven Glickman defended the decision, saying, in part, "With our lease expiring, this was a decision made by the LVPC board of governors executive committee, based on an analysis of 16 Lehigh Valley sites. The primary criteria were that the new site be the most cost-effective, be within five miles of dead center of the Lehigh Valley, and be consistent with the policies of FutureLV: The Regional Plan."

Executive Director of the Commission Becky Bradley does not have say over the new location but stressed the need to work together to manage growth and take advantage of infrastructure funding.

"The number, just volume, of reviews we have done is up 82% over the last decade," Bradley said. "We work to do the transportation planning for the region, and as a result of that, it leverages a budget of around $3.6 billion to manage our roads and our bridges."

Chairperson Glickman indicated they intend to move forward with the plan, but there's still a lot more work that needs to be done.

Armstrong also pointed out that he took no issue with Discover Lehigh Valley moving its office to Easton, nor did he complain about the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation moving its office to Bethlehem.