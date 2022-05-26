Big-box buildings will probably keep rising across the Lehigh Valley, the head of the region's planning commission said Thursday.
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said the vacancy rate for buildings in the regional market dropped from the first quarter of 2021 through this year's first quarter, and rent, while rising, is lower here than in northern and central New Jersey.
The asking rent per square foot in the first quarter locally was $7.07 per square foot per year, up $1.24 or 21% over last year. Lower vacancies and rising rents lead to more building. Those statistics help explain why the former Air Products headquarters in Upper Macungie Township will not be a corporate office again; 2.6 million square feet of warehouse is planned.
Bradley described her report as a study of "The Economics of Freight." Commissioners found it to be as much about fright as freight.
"This is just exploding," Commissioner Richard Molchany said about the warehouse boom at Thursday's LVPC meeting, where Bradley presented the report, with numbers gleaned from industry reports.
The numbers include development in Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties, which Bradley said comprise what the industry considers the Lehigh Valley market. The LVPC is the regional planning agency for Lehigh and Northampton counties.
The development has expanded, from mainly along Route 22 and Interstate 78 into more distant parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties. And while it may not be popular with many people, the transportation and warehouse industry provides about 10% of local jobs, according to one study.
The single-biggest complaint about warehouses has been the traffic and wear on roads that they create, with costs often being borne by local government. Bradley pointed out a financial twist that some commissioners found to be ironic: Much of the funding for warehouses, according to statistics she cited, is from government pension funds.
The municipalities and states that pick up the tab for improving and fixing roads and bridges are, at the same time, putting money into warehouses. Pension funds seek low-risk investments, Bradley said, and the warehouse industry fits the bill. So while bemoaning the impact of warehouses, government funds are putting money into development and making money from it.
"We have met the enemy, and he is us," Commissioner Stephen Melnick said, quoting Pogo the possum, a cartoon character. That same quote has, coincidentally, been used to promote Earth Day.
"We're really not alone" in enduring a warehouse boom, Bradley said. All of eastern Pennsylvania is in the same situation.
Of the counties she cited, Lehigh had the most square feet of industrial space, with 63 million. Northampton County has 44.5 million square feet, and Berks County was third at 35.8 million.
The planning commissioners are appointed by governments throughout Lehigh and Northampton counties. They do not vote on whether projects should be allowed, but only on reviews of major projects by the LVPC's professional staff. Staff reviews include recommendations, but final land-use decisions are in most cases up to local governments.