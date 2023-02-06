BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In a letter to families, Lehigh Valley Superintendent Joseph Roy said BASD Dining Services received shipments of milk and juice products that were discovered to have signs of egg larvae or maggot activity on some crates/pallets.

The shipments were received last week, over several days, Roy said.

In a few instances, maggots attached to the exterior of drink cartons were transferred to student trays, according to the letter.

Roy says the beverage products were disposed of at all 22 schools after the identification of the issue. Deliveries from the dairy beverage vendor were also stopped. As of this time, the issue involved five schools - Freedom, Nitschmann, East Hills, Freemansburg, and Thomas Jefferson, Roy said in the letter.

Aramark, the district's dining services manager, is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections ​related to receipt of deliveries, Roy said. The City of Bethlehem Health Bureau was also consulted to review the steps that Aramark has taken to address the problem.

"The health and safety of our students and staff must always be a top priority. Food safety must be a given. We expect the same high standards from our food and beverage vendors," Roy said.

Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms released a statement Monday, saying "our top priority is producing safe, nutritious, and high-quality products. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

The company said it has not yet identified the cause of the issue but is "working hard to ensure a full resolution and will take any corrective actions that are necessary."