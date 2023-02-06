BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In a letter to families, Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy said BASD Dining Services received shipments of juice products that were discovered to have signs of egg larvae or maggot activity on some crates/pallets.
The shipments were received last week, over several days, Roy said.
In a few instances, maggots attached to the exterior of drink cartons were transferred to student trays, according to the letter.
Roy says the beverage products were disposed of at all 22 schools after the identification of the issue. As of this time, the issue involved four schools: Freedom High School, East Hills Middle School, Freemansburg Elementary, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Roy said.
Aramark, the district's dining services manager, is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections related to receipt of deliveries, Roy said. The City of Bethlehem Health Bureau was also consulted to review the steps that Aramark has taken to address the problem.
"The health and safety of our students and staff must always be a top priority," Roy said. "Food safety must be a given. We expect the same high standards from our food and beverage vendors."
"Maggots are disgusting," Roy said. "It's disgusting that they even made it into the delivery areas of the kitchens."
Roy spoke with 69 News just a few hours after his initial email to parents to give an update on the investigation.
After further investigation, he says that at Freemansburg and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools, the products never made it to the serving line. However, that wasn't the case for all of the schools.
"Freedom High School and East Hills Middle School, some of the products made it to the serving line," Roy said. "And we're aware of just two incidents where a single maggot was on a tray."
He said milk cartons weren't impacted, and that the insects were only found near the juice products. He also said the food was never contaminated.
"I want to make it really clear; it was on the crates or the pallets, nothing in food," Roy said. "So even though it was juice, they were the sealed containers. It was on the crates that they came in on."
Roy said the juice was delivered by supplier Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, and that BASD will no longer be using its products.
Roy, however, is taking responsibility, saying district employees should have done a better job of catching the issue before the bugs got into the cafeterias. He says BASD will also be checking shipments before they come into schools.
"What we needed to do better, was really what the first two schools did, which is the delivery came, they inspected it and identified a problem, and put it back out there," Roy said. "We've got to make sure that happens every day with every delivery."
Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms released a statement Monday, saying, in part, "...our top priority is producing safe, nutritious, and high-quality products. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the communities we serve."
The company apologized to the district.
"An investigation is underway to determine the source of the reported insect activity," the company said. "Based on the findings of our investigation, we will take appropriate corrective actions as necessary."
The company said that before making any future deliveries to the district, product crates and cartons will undergo additional inspections to verify crates are clean.