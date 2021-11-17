HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House said in a letter Wednesday they would seek to remove members of the Lehigh County Board of Elections if they do not reverse their decision to accept ballots in the Nov. 2 election that were returned without dates on the outer envelopes.
The letter from the General Assembly of Pennsylvania to Lehigh County Board of Elections members cites the state's elections code, which says that voters need to fill out, date, and sign the declaration on the outer envelope.
The letter says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the requirement to sign the envelope could be set aside, but only for the 2020 general election.
House Republicans said they would seek the board members' removal from office if the board does not rescind its decision to accept undated ballots.
"Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution of Pennsylvania guarantees all Pennsylvanians, including those who reside in Lehigh County, to elections that are free and equal. By and-through your unlawful actions, you manifestly abridged this solemn promise and instead exchanged your own personal judgement for lawfully enacted requirements," House Republicans said in the letter.
The letter comes after a candidate in a tight race for a Lehigh County judge seat reportedly challenged the election board's decision to count 260 mail-in ballots that didn't have dates on the outer envelopes.
As it stands now, the Republican is one of the top three vote-getters in the race. He's holding a lead over Democrat Zachary Cohen.
An attorney for Cohen says the votes should be counted because they were from registered voters who signed their ballots and submitted them on time.
Ritter tells us he's disappointed in the election board's decision to count the votes.
It's his position that the law says the ballots can't be counted because they were "previously disqualified."