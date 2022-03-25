BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania's former top doctor was in Bethlehem Friday.
Dr. Rachel Levine, who now works for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, joined Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild in calling for lower prescription drug prices.
Levine cited a 2019 Federal Reserve report which found that 40% of Americans struggled to come up with $400 to pay an unexpected bill, like drug costs.
She called it "very upsetting."
"So President Biden, Secretary Xavier Becerra in the administration support competition in terms of drug pricing, they support innovation in terms of drug pricing, and support making medications affordable to the public," Levine said.
Wild says legislation that would let Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices has passed the U.S. House, but not the Senate.