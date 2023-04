BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks will soon announce the lineup for its free concert series this summer.

A season reveal event is planned for Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at the Musikfest Cafe, ArtsQuest said.

The free event, open to the public, will include a musical performance by local recording artist Melody Cruz, and Palette & Pour will be open for drinks.

The free concerts run on weekend nights from May 19 through Sept. 9.