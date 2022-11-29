ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown resident Liz Bradbury has spent her life fighting for LGBTQ rights.

Her work is so profound, she and her spouse Patricia Sullivan are the namesakes of the Lehigh Valley LGBTQ community center.

Bradbury now serves as the center's training director.

Bradbury is also a well-known artist who is using her talents to shine the spotlight on other trailblazers in an art exhibit called "Empowering Anger! Queer Heroes and Icons throughout History," now on display at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Center in Allentown.

"We have to work to respond to the negative things in a way that's creative and positive in the way that these people who these paintings are about did in history," said Bradbury.

The show includes high profile members of the LGBTQ community.

People like Bayard Rustin, who taught Martin Luther King Jr. the power of peaceful protesting, Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and Kutztown native artist Keith Haring.

"He used his art to talk about fighting Aids and talk about being in favor of peace and to fight racism, and he used it in a really progressive, easily understandable way," said Bradbury.

But not all in the show are LGBTQ. Some are allies like former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and superstar Dolly Parton. Some simply fought to make people's lives better, like American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

"She just embodies the kinds of people who were so tenacious that they'll keep doing what's right," said Bradbury. "It's not like she was doing it for money or greed or because she wanted to have a lot of personal fame. She did it because it was the right thing to do."

The show runs through Jan. 12 at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center located at 522 West Maple Street.

The show is free and can be seen Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The paintings are available for sale to the public.

Bradbury is also hosting a series of art and history talks from the queer perspective over the next month. They include LGBTQ+ poets and spies on Dec. 12, 19th Century Queer Portrait Painters on Jan. 2 and Transmasculine Icon - Peter Pan and the LGBTQ+ on Jan. 9.

The show and the lectures can also be seen virtually.

For more information on the art show, the talks or any of the services and programs at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Center you can visit the center's website.