ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown that houses the Liberty Bell Museum is being put up for sale amid declining membership and financial struggles.
After almost two years of study, The Congregation of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, also known as the Liberty Bell Church, at 620 West Hamilton Street, voted in November 2021 to put the building up for sale, according to a statement from the church.
The church governing body, Zion’s Consistory, is still in the early stages of the process.
The major driver of the decision to sell the church is the small and declining number of active members, in particular those willing to be leaders, according to the statement. Other reasons include declining participation, the increasing average age of members, and the lack of adequate financial resources.
The congregation may cease meeting for worship before the future of the building is determined.
The church says the highest priority will be given to preserving the Liberty Bell Shrine, which is a separate, non-profit organization located in the building.
"Considering Zion’s low active membership and financial vulnerability, Consistory considers it their responsibility to discern God’s future for the building before further decline necessitates more painful decisions with few alternatives," according to the statement from the church.
