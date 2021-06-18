ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Liberty Bell Museum announced it will hold its annual 4th of July program on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Museum doors will open at noon, event organizers say, and the program will begin at 1 p.m. It is scheduled to include participation in the “Bells Across America” ceremony at 2 p.m., a kite craft for children to complete and take home with them, and Benjamin Franklin impersonator Mitchell Kramer.
Kramer’s presentation as Ben Franklin will begin at 1:15 p.m. The bell-ringing will occur at 2 p.m., and the museum says it will provide time and materials for a children’s craft following the bell-ringing.
There will also be time to take photos and speak with Kramer while he is in character.
The Liberty Bell Museum says it is currently open to the public with no appointment necessary. To respect the safety of all guests, the Liberty Bell museum asks that all in attendance wear masks for their protection and the protection of others.
Museum staff says it regularly sanitizes museum surfaces as needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We are very excited to welcome such a renowned preserver of history to present at our museum,” says Museum Director Rev. Josh Knappenberger. “Franklin’s electricity experiments coincide wonderfully with our current exhibit on the history of electricity, its use, and the 100th anniversary of PPL.”
“Mitchell Kramer interprets Benjamin Franklin. Based in historic old city Philadelphia, he has performed for leading institutions throughout the United States, including many founded by and associated with Benjamin Franklin," Knappenberger continued. "He is the owner and operator of Mitchell Kramer Tours Inc., offering private tours of historic Philadelphia and beyond.”
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children age 5-17. There is no admission charge for children 4 and under, officials say.
The Liberty Bell Museum is located at historic Zion's Church at 622 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown. Parking is available on-street or at the Community Parking Deck located at 6th and Walnut Streets. For more information, please contact 610-435-4232, info@libertybellmuseum.org, or on the website.