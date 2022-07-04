ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Liberty Bell Museum in Allentown rang in the 4th of July by taking part in a National Bell Ringing Ceremony.
The museum celebrated 60 years of service to the community and museum workers rang a replica Liberty Bell in honor of America's freedoms.
“Every July 4th the real Liberty Bell, in the Tower of Independence Hall would ring on July 4 at 2 p.m.," said Liberty Bell Museum Director Rev. Joshua Knappenberger.
The replica bell rang 13 times to recognize the 13 colonies that officially won their independence. While some people use the day as a day of relaxation, others came to learn the history that was made so long ago.
“I think we're in a time where at least our freedoms, our freedom of speech is threatened and so it's more important now than ever to learn our history and to have pride in our country,” said Bethlehem resident Angela Knappenberger.
The original Liberty Bell that currently resides in Philadelphia was once held hidden in the basement of the historic Zion's Church where the Liberty Bell Museum is located.
“The most important piece of information being here for an Allentown resident is to know that without this church there would be no Liberty Bell,” said Rev. Knappenberger.
On America's birthday museum workers say they will continue to ring the bell every year to remind people of the nation's history.
“It's a big deal to know where you come from, to know your history, to learn about American history, it's a great place to be and we have more freedoms here than any other country,” said Knappenberger.