BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The recovery and rehabilitation from injury by Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been nothing short of amazing.

Last year, Harper tore a ligament in his arm and played through the injury for much of the season. Harper eventually had surgery the day before Thanksgiving. Following that, doctors expected him to be out until at least this summer.

Harper has exceeded so many expectations, and Tuesday night - just 160 days later - the right fielder is expected to make his big return as a designated hitter.

A young player from the Lehigh Valley knows about the pain Harper has faced and the hard work he has put in to make his return.

John Galgon also had "Tommy John" surgery. For the Liberty High School baseball pitcher, the road to recovery after Tommy John surgery has been long, and at times tough.

"It's pretty painful," Galgon explained. "It's not the worst thing in the world, but every time you try and throw after that, you feel the same pain over and over again."

He injured his elbow during his sophomore year and tried his best to avoid having surgery.

"I spent six months trying to avoid it, so I missed all of my junior year recovering," Galgon said. "It was tough, but the team did really well, so it cheered me up being around them."

"To tell you the truth, it's more prevalent nowadays than it was back in the day, I think, because the kids are playing so much more baseball now, all year round and throwing weekly," said Liberty High Baseball Coach Andy Pitsilos.

"A lot of pitchers are throwing weekly, and they're doing a lot of programs to get themselves up to 90 miles an hour, but with that comes more injuries."

Last month, Galgon got to finally celebrate not only fully recovering from the surgery but beating Liberty's rival and pitching a perfect game. Number 13 tossed a no-hitter at Coca-Cola Park against Freedom High.

"It's nice because I spent a lot of time waiting for it, and I felt like I finally made it back when that happened," explained the senior.

"That was very special, and I felt very good for him because he went through a lot, and, you know, he worked real hard to get back," said Coach Pitsilos.

The coach said he's glad Galgon got to return to the sport and pick up where he left off in his sophomore year.

"He got to fulfill some of his dreams and come back to the spot where he was, because as a sophomore, he was known as one of our best pitchers, and now, he's known as one of our best pitchers," Pitsilos said.

Galgon has some advice for other athletes facing elbow injury and the promise of surgery.

"It's hard," he said. "There's a lot of times you don't think you're going to come back, but trust your doctors, trust your physical therapists, and eventually, you will be back."