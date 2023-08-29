BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lawsuit involving the Bethlehem Area School District, its former Superintendent, and a high school assistant principal has been refiled.
Court paperwork indicates the complaint was amended and filed Tuesday.
Liberty High School Assistant Principal Antonio Traca accused now-retired Superintendent Joseph Roy of assaulting him at a football game last October.
Traca had filed the original lawsuit back in April. It was dismissed earlier this month.
The amended complaint tries to paint a clearer picture of how Traca claims Roy and the district violated his constitutional rights.