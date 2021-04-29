BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A celebration honored Liberty High School Principal Dr. Harrison Bailey Thursday.
Bailey won the 2021 Secondary Principal of the Year award. The PA Principals Association recognized Bailey Thursday in an elaborate ceremony attended by his family, local lawmakers, faculty, and the student choir.
"Speechless. I really did not expect it at all. I thought this was months out before there would be any kind of conversation about it. So, it's a blessing," Bailey said.
Bailey's a decorated teacher and administrator with a long history in the district. It's a passion he loves, not a job he dreads.
"To be here and be a part of nurturing the next generation, there's nothing better to do. I don't know why people do anything else," Bailey said.
And as a school administrator himself, Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy says Bailey sets the bar high.
"He pulls it all together, gives it a sense of purpose, sense of family and it's a big, big job and he does it really well," Roy said.
It's no secret the past two school years have been challenging. But students and peers agree Bailey's been a strong force in keeping everyone connected.
"Next year will be no different and we will continue to come together as a community and make sure that the students of both Liberty and Freedom go on to great, great things," Bailey said.