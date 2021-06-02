BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty High School has a big birthday coming up.

The Bethlehem Area School District announced the school will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this coming year.

Liberty High School Principal Dr. Harrison Bailey III said there will be a series of events coming up to commemorate the milestone, including shows, concerts, games, and performances.

"We have an opportunity to do something few people get to do and that's to celebrate 100 years of incredible pride, tradition and culture here at Liberty High School," Bailey said.

One of the anniversary events will be a walk-a-thon.

It's designed to bring students, alumni, and community together to raise money for Liberty High School so they can continue to provide excellence in education.

