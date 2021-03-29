remote learning virtual online classes school generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem Area School District high school will temporarily transition to online learning after COVID-19 cases were reported.

There are 10 cases associated with Liberty High School, according to a letter from the school principal.

The high school will temporarily move to remote learning for all students and staff for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The high school will resume its regular hybrid schedule on Tuesday, April 6. All extracurricular activities are canceled until the high school returns to hybrid classes.

