BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Tucked away in the Liberty High School library is a place called the Wellness Center. Over 100 students cycle in and out of the center, which prioritizes mental health.
The center's peace room has de-stigmatized getting help for mental health.
"If they're having a bad few minutes in school, they can come here, grab a stress ball, sit on the couch," said Robin Sorensen, the clinical supervisor at Liberty High School's Wellness Center. "Ten minutes later, they're ready to go back to class."
The peace room is full of uplifting, calming decor, and has yoga balls and mats, art supplies, beanbags and games.
Around the corner are private offices, where students work with therapists and occupational therapists.
"Having someone, especially at school, it's very helpful," said Josiah Correa, a senior at Liberty High School.
Correa stops by each week.
"The good thing I love about it is that they don't judge, no matter what," said Correa.
Liberty became a trauma-informed school in 2017 and opened the Wellness Center in 2019.
"Who would have known?" said Nikolas Tsamoutalidis, an assistant principal and the wellness center administrator at Liberty High School.
No one could have predicted a pandemic would make these resources more critical than ever. The ups and downs have led to increased anxiety.
"A lot of just crying in the bathroom this year," said Sorensen.
Grief counseling, for students who have lost loved ones to COVID, has been huge.
"We've gone out, worked with families in the homes and also brought families in," said Sorensen. "If students are graduating, what we often do is try to set them up with services in the community."
The school is now on the hunt for more money to keep its free resources available, since the grant funding the center is dwindling.
"Anything would be helpful to help this go and keep running for next year," said Tsamoutalidis.
Tsamoutalidis says it's all about being proactive with students' mental health, as opposed to reactive.
Liberty talks with other schools interested in setting up similar centers. Freedom is looking into it. Monday, administrators had a virtual meeting with a school overseas, in Israel.