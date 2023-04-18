Pennsylvania's second in command was in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday.

Democratic Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis used Tax Day to tout Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposal to expand and update the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.

"For low-income seniors and people with disabilities, if they own their home, or if they're renting, this program puts money back into their pockets every year," Davis said.

Shapiro campaigned on the proposal during the 2022 election and now hopes his plan gets passed in the Legislature. He calls the move a lifeline for many.

"We want to increase the maximum benefit to $1,000," Lt. Gov. Davis said. "I say 'how many people are receiving a property tax or rent rebate,' almost everybody's hand goes up and when I say 'we're here to put more money back in your pockets, everybody starts applauding. When I talk about how we're going to increase the eligibility because they got a cost-of-living increase, it's almost like a thank God, somebody recognizes there's a problem."

The move, for the most part, seems to be agreed upon on both sides of the aisle.

"The reason that we need the expansion is because inflation, which has been increased a lot for these low-income seniors," Ryan Mackenzie, (R)-District 187, said.

"Social Security payments are now pushing them out of the bracket, which would allow them to receive the benefit."

Republican Sen. Jarrett Coleman agrees but says the increase will mask a larger problem.

"The dollar amount of the property tax rebate is frequently overshadowed by the overall increase in property taxes approved by the school district," Coleman said.

"Government is taking money out of one pocket and putting it into another, and then saying that it solved a problem for the taxpayer."

If passed, Davis said the expansion could start next year.