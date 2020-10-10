Vince Wimberly Jr. owner of Life Advance Fitness in Allentown talked to our 69 News Sunrise team about the challenges he faced as a business owner during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Wimberly says a lot of clients resorted to online platforms for trainings.
He also recreated the physical space inside the gym to allow spaced out workout stations for clients to have the option of being inside the facility.
A new Life Advance Fitness location will be coming to Emmaus on Nov. 1.
For more information visit lifeadvancefitness.com or check out their YouTube page for a sample fitness video.