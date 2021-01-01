We can all agree that 2020 was a bummer.
For many the theme of 2021 is change. That's why experts say people are making more New Year's resolutions than ever before. Things like eating healthier, going on a diet or just getting organized.
So what are the ingredients for a successful New Year's resolution? We talked to a life coach to find out.
Liz Brown is with bewelllifecoaching.com. She says 2020 put so much stress on everybody that simple, small resolutions are the way to go this year.
"What do you want to change, keep it specific, and just do one thing," Brown said.
My New Year's resolution is to get more exercise.
"Write down exactly what you want by the end of the month and then how you’re going to do it on a daily basis," Brown said.
Brown says after you make an action plan, it's important to enlist an accountability buddy. Brown says getting the support you need, journaling your why and tracking daily progress will keep the resolute motivated.
Should you stumble, I don't know, maybe it's raining when you go for a walk and you stay home? Brown says don't worry about it, just pick off where you left off.
And when you achieve your goal?
"Celebrate and also take the lessons that you learned in this change process and move them toward something else because we’re always changing and growing," Brown said.