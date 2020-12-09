Most of the region saw its first real snow of the season on Wednesday.

A few flakes fell early, then light snow overspread the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and surrounding area by midday.

Snow dusted the grass, trees, cars and sidewalks in most areas, with little to no accumulation, but 69 News meteorologists warned it could create some slick spots on roads because of the cold ground.

The Poconos and areas in higher elevations saw more accumulation and slippery roads, and up to an inch could fall.

Snow is expected to end around early afternoon.

