ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Lights in Greenawalds Kickoff Show is back in Allentown after a three-year hiatus.

It all starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Santa Claus and the Grinch will be there to take pictures with visitors.

Greenawalds says this will be the biggest Kickoff Show in the history of the event.

The concession stand will have popcorn, hot chocolate, and candy.

And it's free for everyone.