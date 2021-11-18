ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "This is an eight-week process that takes a crew of ten and it takes a lot of love. The guys who do it, they do it with a smile on their faces and they're having a great time doing it," says Park Maintenance Supervisor Michelle McGinniss.
It's a holiday tradition for many families in the Lehigh Valley - piling into the car and heading down to Park Drive in Allentown for the annual Lights in the Parkway displays.
"We've seen everything from trees on the top of cars to matching pajamas, hot cocoa..." says Lucinda Wright, Special Event Manager for the City of Allentown.
For 25 years the City of Allentown has welcomed guests from all 50 states to enjoy the hard work and dedication put in by their team. The crew says they start work as early as the first week of October and go all the way until January, when they finally pack up more than 1500 string lights until their next season.
"It's a great operation, over the years we've changed our displays, added a lot of features like trees. We plan it out, what's exciting, what do kids want to see, what do people want to see, we try to build off our displays or add to features we have," says Richard Holtzman, Deputy Director of Parks.
This year, the parkway's 41 new features, and more than 100 glistening wrapped trees, make this the largest show in event history. While the event is a fun experience, it's also a way for the city to give back to some local nonprofits.
"The program itself benefits 7-10 local nonprofits. There's always joy helping them achieve their initiative within the community as well as bring cheer as people come through," says Wright.
The event will run from November 26 all the way until New Year's Eve, and if you want to come check it out you have to purchase your tickets online.