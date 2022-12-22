ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The winter storm is putting a damper on some holiday activities, including a drive-thru lights show in Allentown.

Lights in the Parkway will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, due to heavy rain and potentially icy conditions, the city said.

Anyone with tickets for Dec. 23 can rebook for another night in the 2022 season through the ticketing platform.

Lights in the Parkway runs through Dec. 31, excluding Christmas.

Anyone with questions or who needs help rebooking can email events@allentownpa.gov.