Lights in the Parkway now open for its 19th season in Allentown

Lights in the Parkway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Lights in the Parkway, and to celebrate, Allentown is extending the season.

The Lehigh Parkway transforms into a drive-through winter wonderland each year.

More than 360 displays, 41 new features, and more than 100 glistening wrapped trees will make up the largest show in event history.

The 2021 season runs Friday, Nov. 26 through New Year's Eve, but is closed Christmas Day. Ticket sales open Nov. 15, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.