ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Lights in the Parkway, and to celebrate, Allentown is extending the season.
The Lehigh Parkway transforms into a drive-through winter wonderland each year.
More than 360 displays, 41 new features, and more than 100 glistening wrapped trees will make up the largest show in event history.
The 2021 season runs Friday, Nov. 26 through New Year's Eve, but is closed Christmas Day. Ticket sales open Nov. 15, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time.